China's Huaneng Power forecasts Q1 net to jump over 50 pct
#Earnings Season
April 19, 2012 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

China's Huaneng Power forecasts Q1 net to jump over 50 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 19 (Reuters) - Huaneng Power International Inc , China’s largest independent power producer, said on Thursday that it expects first-quarter net profit to rise more than 50 percent.

The company, which is due to report its earnings on April 24, attributed the expected rise to changes in on-grid tariffs in China and a strong power generation business in Singapore.

Huaneng Power posted a 76 percent drop in 2011 first-quarter earnings to 226.26 million yuan ($35.90 million).

For a statement, please click here ($1 = 6.3028 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Chris Lewis)

