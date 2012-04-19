China's Huaneng Power forecasts Q1 net to jump over 50 pct

HONG KONG, April 19 (Reuters) - Huaneng Power International Inc , China’s largest independent power producer, said on Thursday that it expects first-quarter net profit to rise more than 50 percent.

The company, which is due to report its earnings on April 24, attributed the expected rise to changes in on-grid tariffs in China and a strong power generation business in Singapore.

Huaneng Power posted a 76 percent drop in 2011 first-quarter earnings to 226.26 million yuan ($35.90 million).

For a statement, please click here ($1 = 6.3028 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Chris Lewis)