Huarong debt vote may break new ground for China zombie firms, banks

By Saikat Chatterjee

HONG KONG, March 23 (Reuters) - Shareholders of heavily indebted China Huarong Energy Ltd will vote Thursday on a ground-breaking debt-for-equity swap plan that has stoked concern about the implications for Chinese banks taking on risky equity stakes.

China’s central bank is preparing regulations to allow banks to swap debt for equity. Up until now, lenders have only done so through investment units using opaque channels. A deal for Huarong would be the first known instance of a swap at a listed firm and is expected to pave the way for a raft of other debt-laden companies to follow suit.

Allowing banks to exchange debt for equity would help their balance sheets in the short-term by putting a lid on non-performing loans which have grown to decade highs.

But it also opens what some analysts and investors say is a dangerous door to Chinese banks investing in weak non-financial firms, as they would be saddling themselves with sub-standard equity stakes that would likely be worth less than debt in the event of bankruptcies.

That is very different from the status quo where lenders are only allowed to invest in financial firms.

“I can’t see this being positive for the banks any way you slice it,” said a fund manager at an Asian fund, declining to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

“If banks are being forced to convert more of these dud loans into equity, we may be looking at massive bank capital injections down the line,” he added.

Huarong has proposed creditors would swap 17.8 billion yuan ($2.7 billion) in debt for nearly 90 percent of the company. Minority shareholders will see their combined holdings shrink to 7 percent from 64 percent.

The banks, whose names have not been disclosed, are expected to accept it as they would little chance otherwise of recovering their loans, analysts have said. Shareholders are also expected to vote in favour as it lowers the position of creditors to a similar footing to other stakeholders, even though minority holdings would be drastically diluted.

Analysts note that under mainland regulations, exposure to equities carries higher risk-weighted capital on balance sheets, sometimes four to 12 times that of loans.

They add that banks can also unload bad loans to state-owned asset management companies like Cinda Asset Management but it is not clear how they would realistically offload unattractive equity stakes.

Since making its transition from the troubled shipping industry to energy last year, Huarong has seen 80 percent of its market capitalisation wiped out, compared with a 28 percent decline for the benchmark Hong Kong index in the same period.

Losses from operating activities have grown in recent years and debt has increased. The company owes 22.4 billion yuan to creditors, 80 percent of which is either overdue or due over the next 12 months.

David Yin, an assistant vice president at ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service, said he was particularly keen to see how many other firms would follow in Huarong’s footsteps. ($1 = 6.4922 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Edwina Gibbs)