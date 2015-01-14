FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bad-debt manager China Huarong plans $3 bln IPO in H2 2015-IFR
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
January 14, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

Bad-debt manager China Huarong plans $3 bln IPO in H2 2015-IFR

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd, the country’s biggest bad-debt manager, plans to raise $3 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering in the second half of 2015, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the transaction.

Huarong’s deal would be the second IPO by one of China’s so-called asset management companies (AMCs), following on the footsteps of China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd, which raised $2.8 billion in a Hong Kong listing in December 2013.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and ICBC International were named sponsors of the proposed IPO, IFR said. The roster of banks will likely grow, as more firms are added to the deal later.

Huarong’s media relations department in Beijing was not available for comment on the IPO plans.

The state-owned company last year sold a stake of about 20 percent to investors including Goldman and private equity firm Warburg Pincus for about $2 billion. (Additional reporting by Alice Du; Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.