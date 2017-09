July 9 (Reuters) - Huatai Securities Co Ltd

* Says to increase registered capital of Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) ltd to HK$1 billion ($129.04 million) from HK$700 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1oGxYFU

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7496 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)