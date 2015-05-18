FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2015 / 1:21 AM / 2 years ago

Huatai Sec launches HK offering, taps Och-Ziff as investor -IFR

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 18 (Reuters) - Huatai Securities Co Ltd , China’s largest brokerage, launched a Hong Kong share offering worth up to $5.2 billion on Monday, tapping Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and a firm backed by the chairman of Tencent Holdings as cornerstone investors.

Seeking to raise funds for its margin finance and lending businesses, the Shanghai-listed company is offering 1.4 billion new shares in an indicative price range of HK$20.68 to HK$24.80 per share, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported, citing a term sheet of the deal.

The base deal is worth as much as $4.5 billion, but could go as high as $5.2 billion if underwriters exercise an overallotment option to meet additional demand.

Thirteen cornerstone investors, including Och-Ziff, have agreed to buy $1.9 billion worth of shares.

Advance Data, backed by Tencent Chairman Ma Huateng, agreed to invest $100 million and other investors included Hillhouse Funds, Fubon Life Insurance and New China Asset Management, the terms showed. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
