Chinese broker Huatai Securities plans up to $2 bln HK listing-IFR
October 29, 2014 / 1:51 AM / 3 years ago

Chinese broker Huatai Securities plans up to $2 bln HK listing-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Huatai Securities Co Ltd plans an up to $2 billion share offering in Hong Kong in the first half of 2015, competing with other deals from Chinese brokerages looking to raise funds in the city, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported, citing people familiar with the plans.

The Shanghai-listed brokerage, one of the largest in China, held on Tuesday a so-called “beauty contest” for banks to pitch for a role in the proposed stock sale, IFR reported late on Tuesday.

Huatai’s deal would come on the heels of an up to $500 million initial public offering by China International Capital Corp (CICC) expected for early in 2015 and a $1 billion listing from Guangfa Securities also set for next year, IFR said. Banks on the two deals are unlikely to have a role in the Huatai offering because of potential conflicts of interest, IFR added.

Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Michael Perry

