FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shanghai-listed Huatai files for HK offering to bolster lending
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 17, 2015 / 2:35 AM / 2 years ago

Shanghai-listed Huatai files for HK offering to bolster lending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 17 (Reuters) - Huatai Securities Co Ltd , China’s largest stock trading brokerage, filed on Tuesday for a Hong Kong stock offering, the latest in a series of financial firms looking to raise funds in the city.

The state-owned firm hired its unit, Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) Ltd, JPMorgan and UBS as sponsors of the share offering, according to the filing, which didn’t disclose the size of the deal.

Thomson Reuters publication IFR previously reported the deal could be as large as $2 billion.

Huatai said it plans to use part of the proceeds to support its trading, asset management and private equity businesses as well as increase its lending activities to clients, the filing said. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.