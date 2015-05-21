FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China broker Huatai Securities set to price $4.5 bln HK offer on top-IFR
May 21, 2015 / 2:06 AM / 2 years ago

China broker Huatai Securities set to price $4.5 bln HK offer on top-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 21 (Reuters) - Huatai Securities Co Ltd , China’s largest stock brokerage by trading volumes, is set to price its Hong Kong share offering on top of expectations, IFR reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the transaction.

The Shanghai-listed company is offering 1.4 billion new shares in an indicative price range of HK$20.68 to HK$24.80 per share and has told investors they would have to place orders at the top end or they could miss their allocations, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

At the top end of expectations, it would raise HK$34.72 billion ($4.5 billion).

Huatai Securities, also known as HTSC, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 7.7522 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)

