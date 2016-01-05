FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Century Huatong says main investor extends share sale ban after market slide
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 5, 2016 / 1:06 AM / 2 years ago

China's Century Huatong says main investor extends share sale ban after market slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Century Huatong Group Co Ltd, a Chinese maker of plastic spare parts for automobiles, said late on Monday that its controlling shareholder would not sell shares on the secondary market until Jan. 9, 2017, extending a six-month ban imposed on July 10 last year.

The move by Century Huatong is the first share sale ban extension to be announced by a mainland Chinese company after the market slumped 7 percent on Monday, the first trading day in 2016.

Century Huatong said its controlling shareholder made the decision in a bid to maintain price stability and help protect the interest of smaller shareholders. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

