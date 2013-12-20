FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Huawei expects 4G revenue to double to $4 bln in 2014
December 20, 2013 / 2:20 AM / 4 years ago

China's Huawei expects 4G revenue to double to $4 bln in 2014

SHANGHAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd expects revenue from its 4G mobile network business to double to $4 billion in 2014 compared with this year, a senior executive said on Friday.

The company also expects revenue from the overall wireless market to total $12.9 billion next year, up from $11.7 billion this year, David Wang, president of Huawei Wireless Network, told reporters in Shanghai.

Earlier this month, China awarded 4G licenses to the country’s three telecom carriers - China Mobile Ltd, China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd and China Telecom Corp Ltd - in a move that would benefit telecom equipment makers including Huawei and ZTE Corp. (Reporting by Samuel Shen; Writing by Kazunori Takada and Kenneth Maxwell)

