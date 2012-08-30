China's Huawei unveils 6 Android devices

BERLIN, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies, China’s top telecom equipment maker, on Thursday unveiled four new smartphone models and two tablets, all using Google’s Android software.

“We have made our choice,” Vice President Lars-Christian Weisswange told Reuters when asked about the software choice in the light of the latest legal challenges against the Android platform.

At a trade show in Berlin, Huawei also demonstrated Emotion software, its new user interface, which aims to offer a better user experience to consumers on top of the Android platform.

The high-end smartphone and tablet will use Huawei’s own processors, while cheaper models use Qualcomm‘s.