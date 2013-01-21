FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-China's Huawei says 2012 unaudited net profit climbs 33 pct
January 21, 2013 / 2:20 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-China's Huawei says 2012 unaudited net profit climbs 33 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and second paragraph to say results are unaudited, not audited)

BEIJING, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , the world’s No.2 telecom equipment maker and the sixth largest mobile phone vendor, posted a 33 percent rise in net profit in 2012, reversing a fall in 2011 thanks to new telecom projects and smartphone sales.

Huawei, which ranks behind Sweden’s Ericsson in telecom equipment sales, reported an unaudited net profit of 15.4 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) up from 11.6 billion yuan in 2011, CFO Cathy Meng told a media briefing.

Revenues for the year rose 8 percent to 220.2 billion yuan.

The company’s acting and rotating CEO Guo Ping said in a New Year message to employees that the Shenzhen-based company’s net profit would be around $2.4 billion and its revenues would exceed $35 billion. ($1 = 6.2154 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Richard Pullin)

