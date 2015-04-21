China's Huawei targets July launch for public cloud service in China

SHENZHEN, April 21 (Reuters) - Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei Technologies said on Tuesday it will launch its public cloud computing services for Chinese corporate customers in July, becoming the latest Chinese company to enter the fast-growing market.

Speaking at Huawei’s Global Analyst Summit in Shenzhen on Tuesday, Huawei rotating chief executive Eric Xu did not name the Chinese telecom carrier with which it would partner to offer the service. But Xu said the strategy would not create competitive friction with Chinese carriers, which have already indicated they plan to offer public cloud services.

Public cloud computing revenue in China is expected to approach $1 billion in 2015 and continue to grow at 33 percent a year for several years, according to consultancy IDC. (Reporting by Gerry Shih and Yimou Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)