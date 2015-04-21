FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-China's Huawei targets July launch for public cloud service in China
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
April 21, 2015 / 4:50 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-China's Huawei targets July launch for public cloud service in China

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds rotating CEO comment on enterprise revenue growth delay)

SHENZHEN, China, April 21 (Reuters) - Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei Technologies said on Tuesday it would launch its public cloud computing services for Chinese corporate customers in July, becoming the latest Chinese company to enter the fast-growing market.

Speaking at Huawei’s Global Analyst Summit in Shenzhen on Tuesday, Huawei rotating chief executive Eric Xu did not name the Chinese telecom carrier with which it would partner to offer the service.

Xu, however, said the strategy would not create competitive friction with Chinese carriers, which have already indicated they plan to offer public cloud services.

Public cloud computing revenue in China is expected to approach $1 billion in 2015 and continue to grow at 33 percent a year for several years, according to consultancy IDC.

Xu also said he expects the company’s enterprise business revenue to reach $10 billion in 2019, a year later than previously forecast. (Reporting by Gerry Shih and Yimou Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.