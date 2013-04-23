FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Huawei sees enterprise sales rising to $2.7 bln in 2013
April 23, 2013

Huawei sees enterprise sales rising to $2.7 bln in 2013

HONG KONG, April 23 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , the world’s No.2 telecoms equipment maker, expects its networking equipment sales targeted at enterprises to rise to $2.7 billion this year, up from $1.9 billion in 2012, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

William Xu, CEO of Huawei’s enterprise business group, gave the forecast during a media briefing in Shenzhen, China, where the company is headquartered.

Earlier in the day, another Huawei executive said sales from the unit would rise to $10 billion by 2017, toning down the company’s long-term target and saying a prior figure was too optimistic. (Reporting by Yimou Lee and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

