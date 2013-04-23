Huawei sees enterprise sales rising to $10 bln by 2017

HONG KONG, April 23 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , the world’s No.2 telecoms equipment maker, expects its networking equipment sales targeted at enterprises to rise to $10 billion by 2017, lower than an earlier target.

“If we can achieve $10 billion sales by 2017, that will be good enough for me,” Eric Xu, Huawei executive vice president and one of its rotating CEOs, told an analyst conference in Shenzhen, China, where it is headquartered.

Huawei executives said last year that the company had set a target for enterprise sales of $15 billion by 2017.

Huawei generates revenue mainly from three business groups. Its flagship carrier business sells equipment to telecom operators, while its consumer group sells handsets and tablets to end-users.

Its enterprise unit sells network gear to companies and corporations. Last year, the enterprise unit garnered sales of 11.5 billion yuan ($1.9 billion).

Xu also said on Tuesday that the company expects its IT business to generate between $800 million and $1 billion in revenue this year. (Reporting by Yimou Lee and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Edmund Klamann)