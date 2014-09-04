FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden's Fingerprint Cards says Huawei phone has its sensor, shares jump
September 4, 2014 / 3:36 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Biometrics technology firm Fingerprint Cards is supplying China’s Huawei with fingerprint sensors for its new smartphone, the Swedish company said on Thursday, sending its shares up 11 percent.

Fingerprint Cards in December last year announced the deal without naming Huawei and in May this year announced an order related to this projct, it said in a statement.

Huawei’s Ascend Mate 7 is the first Android smartphone with a touch sensor.

Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba said earlier in the week that it had teamed up with Huawei on biometric solutions for mobile payments.

Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Alistair Scrutton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
