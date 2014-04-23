FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Huawei says investment in information technology to rise 14 pct in 2014
April 23, 2014 / 2:45 AM / 3 years ago

China's Huawei says investment in information technology to rise 14 pct in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHENZHEN, China, April 23 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the world’s No.2 telecoms equipment maker, expects investment in information technology to rise 14 percent in 2014, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

“Our investment focus will be in LTE (Long-Term Evolution), 5G and cloud computing,” Fan Chen, vice president of accounting, told an analyst conference on Wednesday in Shenzhen, China, where the company is headquartered.

Huawei, the world’s third-biggest smartphone manufacturer, booked 34 percent profit growth in 2013 and has targeted 2018 revenue to almost double the record reaped last year. (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by James Pomfret and Stephen Coates)

