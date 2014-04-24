FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Huawei says carrier business revenue to grow to $40 bln by 2018 from $27.5 bln in 2013
April 24, 2014 / 2:46 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 24 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , the world’s No.2 telecoms equipment maker, said on Thursday its carrier business revenue will grow to $40 billion in 2018 from $27.5 billion in 2013,

Huawei also expects carrier business revenue to grow to $30 billion this year, Ken Wang, Huawei’s president of marketing for carrier business said in a statement on Thursday.

The company’s executive vice president Eric Xu said on Wednesday that Huawei’s business growth will not be negatively affected by U.S. lawmakers’ accusations that it is a tool of Chinese state espionage.

Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Michael Perry

