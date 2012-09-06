FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Huawei still negotiating conditions to join US hearing
#Market News
September 6, 2012 / 5:30 PM / in 5 years

China's Huawei still negotiating conditions to join US hearing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , the world’s second-biggest telecommunications equipment maker, said it was still negotiating the conditions under which it would agree to take part in a U.S. congressional hearing into alleged security threats posed by Chinese telecommunications companies.

The House of Representatives Intelligence Committee announced earlier on Thursday that it would hold an open hearing on Sept. 13 as part of its investigation into “the national security threats posed by Chinese telecommunications companies working in the United States.”

