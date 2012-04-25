FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Huawei forecasts 15-20 pct revenue growth this yr
April 25, 2012 / 2:00 AM / in 5 years

Huawei forecasts 15-20 pct revenue growth this yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 25 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , the world’s No.2 telecommunications equipment maker, said on Wednesday that it expects revenue this year to grow 15-20 percent, faster than 2011, as divisions such as consumer devices drive growth.

CT Johnson, a senior executive in charge of Huawei’s financials, made the comments during an analyst conference at the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China.

Earlier this week, Huawei said 2011 revenue rose 11.7 percent to about 204 billion yuan ($32.3 billion), although net profit fell 53 percent because of slower telecom spending, forex losses and expenditure in research and development, and marketing. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis)

