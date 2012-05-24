FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Huawei seeks EU action against InterDigital patent fees
May 24, 2012 / 9:45 AM / 5 years ago

Huawei seeks EU action against InterDigital patent fees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 24 (Reuters) - World No. 2 telecoms equipment maker Huawei has called for EU antitrust regulators to intervene in a dispute with InterDigital, saying the U.S.-based firm is demanding “exploitative” fees for use of its mobile phone patents.

Huawei filed a complaint with the European Commission on Wednesday, after failing to reach a deal with the wireless technology patent holder, making it the latest company to take a patent grievance to the EU watchdog.

“Huawei... has decided to take this action because it believes that the licensing fees that InterDigital is requesting are exploitative, discriminatory and violate FRAND policies (fair and reasonable and non-discriminatory),” Huawei said in a statement. It said such actions also breach EU antitrust rules.

“They would also penalise European consumers because the fees, if paid, would significantly increase the cost of Huawei’s mobile devices and even restrict consumer access to telecommunications technology,” Huawei said.

