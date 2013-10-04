FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Huawei to set up data centre in Malaysia
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 4, 2013 / 10:28 AM / 4 years ago

China's Huawei to set up data centre in Malaysia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the world’s second-largest telecommunications equipment maker, and Malaysian state investor Khazanah Nasional, will set up a data hosting and logistics centre in southern Malaysia to serve the Chinese firm’s regional customers, both firms said on Friday.

The centre will be located in the Iskandar region, a short distance from Singapore, and cover a combined office and warehouse space of 90,000 square feet, the companies said in a statement.

The companies did not disclose a value for the project, but said the centre will create 600 new jobs. The agreement was signed as Chinese President Xi Jinping made his first official visit to Malaysia this week.

Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.