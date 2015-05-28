CORRECTED-China's Huawei sees strong smartphone growth in southeast Asia

(Corrects to remove Reuters instrument code for unrelated company)

BANGKOK, May 28 (Reuters) - China’s Huawei Technologies , the world’s No. 2 telecom equipment maker, expects total shipments of smartphones in southeast Asia to rise 160 percent to 8 million units in 2015, boosted by strong demand in Myanmar, it said on Thursday.

In the first quarter, Huawei posted a 120 percent increase in smartphone shipments in the region, one of the most promising markets in the world, Thomas Liu, President for Huawei’s southeast Asian consumer business group, told reporters.

Liu was in Bangkok on Thursday to launch its flagship P8 smartphones in Thailand, the second largest market in southeast Asia. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by David Holmes)