CORRECTED-Huawei sees R&D investments rising to $4.5 bln in 2012

(Corrects 2011 R&D investment figure in first paragraph to 23.7 bln yuan, not $2.37 bln)

HONG KONG, April 25 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , the world’s No.2 telecom equipment maker, expects to invest $4.5 billion in research and development this year, up from around 23.7 billion yuan ($3.76 billion) last year, Executive Vice President Eric Xu said on Wednesday.

In coming years, Huawei’s mainstay business of selling network equipment to telecom carriers will grow by 10-20 percent, while its consumer devices business will grow by around 30 percent, Xu told an analysts conference in Shenzhen, China. ($1 = 6.3073 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee)