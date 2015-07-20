FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Huawei's H1 revenues up 30 pct year-on-year at $28 bln
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
July 20, 2015 / 2:12 AM / 2 years ago

Huawei's H1 revenues up 30 pct year-on-year at $28 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 20 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , one of the world’s largest telecoms equipment makers, said on Monday its first-half sales revenue rose 30 percent year-on-year to 175.9 billion yuan ($28.3 billion) thanks to its consumer and telecom businesses.

Huawei expects to generate an operating margin of 18 percent in the first six months of 2015, the Shenzhen-based company said in a statement. ($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.