Huawei's H1 revenues up 30 pct year-on-year at $28 bln

HONG KONG, July 20 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , one of the world’s largest telecoms equipment makers, said on Monday its first-half sales revenue rose 30 percent year-on-year to 175.9 billion yuan ($28.3 billion) thanks to its consumer and telecom businesses.

Huawei expects to generate an operating margin of 18 percent in the first six months of 2015, the Shenzhen-based company said in a statement. ($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)