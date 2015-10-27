Huawei says Q3 smartphone shipments jump 63 pct on strong China, Europe sales

HONG KONG, Oct 27 (Reuters) - China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd said third-quarter smartphone shipments jumped 63 pct year-on-year, helped by stronger sales of higher-end handsets as it seeks to shed its image as a budget device maker and challenge Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc.

Shenzhen-based Huawei, the world’s third-biggest smartphone supplier by volume, shipped 27.4 million smartphones globally in the quarter ended Sept. 30, the company told Reuters on Tuesday. Deliveries climbed 81 percent and 98 percent in China and Europe respectively from a year ago.

About a third of the quarterly shipments were mid- to high-end models, it said, up from 25 percent a year earlier.

Huawei doubled its China smartphone revenue in the first half of this year, defying a slowdown in the world’s biggest handset market that is enveloping rivals Xiaomi Inc and Samsung.

Huawei, which also competes with Chinese smartphone makers Lenovo Group Ltd and ZTE Corp , said it shipped 75.6 million smartphones globally in the first nine months of 2015.

It said it expects stronger smartphone sales in the fourth quarter, a peak holiday season for handset vendors, although it declined to elaborate. That leaves it on track to reach its annual shipment target, 100 million handsets, for the first time in three years. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)