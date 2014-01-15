FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Huawei says 2013 unaudited revenue likely rose 8 pct, below 10 pct goal
January 15, 2014 / 2:00 AM / 4 years ago

China's Huawei says 2013 unaudited revenue likely rose 8 pct, below 10 pct goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 15 (Reuters) - China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the world’s second-largest telecommunication equipment maker, on Wednesday said revenue likely rose last year by around 8 percent, less than its target of 10 percent.

Huawei, which ranks behind Sweden’s Ericsson in telecom equipment sales, said unaudited global revenue likely reached 238 billion yuan to 240 billion yuan ($39.73 billion) in 2013.

Unaudited operating profit for 2013 was likely in the range of 28.6 billion yuan to 29.4 billion yuan, the company said. That compared with an audited 2012 operating profit of 19.96 billion yuan - an increase of 43.3 percent.

