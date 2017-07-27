FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
35 minutes ago
China Huawei's H1 revenue rises 15 pct, slowest in four years
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Facebook's quest beyond ads
Breakingviews
Facebook's quest beyond ads
Trump to ban transgender military personnel
The Trump Administration
Trump to ban transgender military personnel
Foxconn plans manufacturing plant in Wisconsin
Business
Foxconn plans manufacturing plant in Wisconsin
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 7:45 AM / 35 minutes ago

China Huawei's H1 revenue rises 15 pct, slowest in four years

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 27 (Reuters) - China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, one of the world's largest telecom equipment makers, posted on Thursday a 15 percent rise in first-half revenue, the slowest growth for the period in four years.

Revenue grew to 283.1 billion yuan ($42.03 billion) in the first six months of 2017 from 245.5 billion yuan a year ago, Huawei, which vies with Sweden's Ericsson for the top spot globally, said in a statement.

The company's operating margin fell to 11 percent from 12 percent a year ago.

Huawei does not release half-year profits. ($1 = 6.7350 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.