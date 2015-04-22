China's Huawei says expects carrier services revenue to reach $11.4 bln in 2015

HONG KONG, April 22 (Reuters) - Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei Technologies said on Wednesday it expects its carrier services revenue to rise 9 percent to $11.4 billion this year as it aims to build its presence in the service sector for global carriers.

Huawei also said its services revenue accounted for 33 percent of the company’s carrier business in 2014. That business competes with Sweden’s Ericsson for the top spot in the global market for communications towers and other infrastructure.