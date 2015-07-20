FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Huawei ahead of schedule on 2015 smartphone shipment target of 100 mln -memo
July 20, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

China's Huawei ahead of schedule on 2015 smartphone shipment target of 100 mln -memo

Yimou Lee

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 20 (Reuters) - China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the world’s fourth-biggest smartphone maker, is ahead of schedule on smartphone shipments and will meet its 2015 target of 100 million handsets before the end of the year, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.

Shenzhen-based Huawei has recorded monthly global smartphone shipments of more than 10 million every month since May, the head of the company’s consumer business, Richard Yu, wrote to staff in a memo sent on Monday.

Huawei shipped 75 million smartphones in 2014, below its original sales target of 80 million. Earlier on Monday Huawei reported a 30 percent increase in first-half 2015 revenue to 175.9 billion yuan ($28.3 billion) and said it would achieve “effective growth” in 2015.

The company had a 5.4 percent share of the global smartphone market in the first quarter of this year, a distant fourth behind Samsung Electronics, Apple Inc and Lenovo Group Ltd, according to research firm Gartner.

($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by James Pomfret and Kenneth Maxwell

