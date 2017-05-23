Telecoms giant Huawei enters PC market, battling Lenovo, HP, Dell

FRANKFURT, May 23 (Reuters) - Chinese network and smartphone giant Huawei said on Tuesday it plans a global expansion into computers, posing a fresh challenge to established PC players in a market that has suffered from two years of steady sales volume declines.

At a news conference in Berlin, Huawei introduced its first line-up of three personal computer models for consumers including a 15.6-inch screen notebook, a 2-in-1 tablet and notebook hybrid and an ultra slim, metallic 13-inch notebook.

Initially, the new entrant is targeting the premium-priced consumer computer segment, pitting it against dominant PC players Lenovo, HP and Dell, which collectively hold more than 50 percent of the market and possibly even Apple's shrinking Mac computer business.

Huawei's Matebook X is a fanless notebook with splash-proof screen and combined fingerprint sign-on and power button, priced between 1,399 and 1,699 euros ($1,570-$1,900).

Its 2-in-1 hybrid, the Matebook E, will run 999 to 1,299 euros and its Matebook D with 15.6-inch display priced from 799 to 999 euros, it said.