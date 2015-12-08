FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Huawei eyes No. 3 global spot for data storage by 2018
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

China's Huawei eyes No. 3 global spot for data storage by 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd aims to become the world’s third-largest data storage provider by 2018 as it takes market share from leaders such as EMC Corp and International Business Machines Corp.

“We don’t want to just be No.1 in China...We want to be at least the top 3 in the world by 2018,” Huawei’s storage product line president Fan Ruiqi told Reuters, referring to the global market for data-storage, which was worth $5.3 billion in the second quarter.

Huawei had a 3.3 percent share of the global enterprise storage sector in the second quarter, a distant seventh after market leaders EMC’s 32 percent, IBM’s 11.7 percent and NetApp Inc’s 10.6 percent, according to market research firm Gartner. (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.