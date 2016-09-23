FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Huawei to start India smartphone production in October 2016
#Market News
September 23, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

China's Huawei to start India smartphone production in October 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd will start making smartphones in India next month, the company said on Friday, joining a wave of compatriots setting up in one of the world's biggest mobile phone markets.

The plant will be operated with the Indian arm of electronics manufacturer Flextronics International Ltd in the southern Indian city of Chennai, Huawei said in a statement.

The Chinese firm will also expand its Indian retail network, increasing to more than 50,000 the number of outlets it partners with by the end of the year.

As growth in China stagnates, India, the world's fastest-growing smartphone market, provides Huawei and rivals like Xiaomi Inc with new opportunities to expand. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
