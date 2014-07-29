Huawei says H1 smartphone shipments up 62 pct y/y

HONG KONG, July 29 (Reuters) - China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the world’s third-biggest smartphone manufacturer, shipped 34.27 million smartphones globally in the first half of 2014, a 62 percent rise from a year before, the company said on Tuesday.

Shenzhen-based Huawei, which competes with Chinese telecom equipment makers Lenovo Group Ltd and ZTE Corp , shipped about 20.56 million smartphones globally in the second quarter, up 85 percent from the same period last year, the comapany said in a statement.

Huawei, which aims to ship 80 million smartphones globally in 2014, has shipped more than 20 million smart devices including smartphones and tablets to China in the first half of this year, the company told Reuters. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Stephen Coates)