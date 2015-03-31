FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Huawei Technologies 2014 profit grows 33 pct
March 31, 2015 / 3:00 AM / 2 years ago

China's Huawei Technologies 2014 profit grows 33 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 31 (Reuters) - China’s Huawei Technologies Ltd, the world’s No.2 telecommunications equipment maker, reported a 33 percent rise in profit for 2014, matching company guidance, as the global adoption of fourth-generation (4G) mobile technology boosted sales.

Net profit for 2014 rose to 27.9 billion yuan, the Shenzhen-based company told media in an earnings briefing on Tuesday.

Global revenue rose 21 percent to 288.2 billion yuan in 2014, from 239 billion yuan a year earlier.

Reporting By Yimou Lee and Gerry Shih; Editing by Richard Pullin

