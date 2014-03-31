FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Huawei aims to raise revenue by 10 pct in 2014 from 239 bln yuan in 2013
March 31, 2014 / 2:56 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHENZHEN, March 31 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Ltd aims to increase revenue by 10 percent in 2014, eyeing total sales of $70 billion by 2018, the company said at its 2013 annual results press conference in Shenzhen on Monday.

Huawei saw revenue rise 8.6 percent to reach a record 239 billion yuan ($38.5 billion) in 2013 versus company guidance of 238 billion yuan to 240 billion yuan, as profit margins improved for the second year in a row.

Net profit for 2013 rose 34.4 percent to 21 billion yuan, its fastest growth rate in four years. ($1 = 6.2122 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Yimou Lee in SHENZHEN; Writing by Paul Carsten in Beijing; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

