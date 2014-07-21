Huawei's H1 revenues up 19 pct year-on-year at $22 bln

TAIPEI, July 21 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , the world’s No. 2 telecoms equipment maker, said on Monday its first-half sales revenue rose 19 percent year-on-year to 135.8 billion yuan ($21.88 billion) thanks to strong growth from its carrier network and consumer businesses.

Huawei expected to generate an operating margin of 18.3 percent in the first six months of 2014, the Shenzhen-based company said in a statement.