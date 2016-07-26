FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Huawei H1 global smartphone shipments jump 25 pct
July 26, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

Huawei H1 global smartphone shipments jump 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 26 (Reuters) - China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the world's third-largest smartphone vendor, on Tuesday said it shipped 60.5 million smartphones globally in the first half of 2016, a 25 percent rise from a year before.

Shenzhen-based Huawei, which competes with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc, reported a 41 percent increase in its consumer business group revenue to 77.4 billion yuan ($11.6 billion) thanks to strong sales of high-end smartphones, the company said in a statement.

"We saw particularly fast growth in traditionally high-end smartphone markets such as Europe and emerging markets including North Africa, Central Asia and Latin America," Huawei's head of consumer business Richard Yu said in a statement.

$1 = 6.6779 Chinese yuan Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
