FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Huawei Technologies says 2014 revenue likely rose 20 pct
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
January 13, 2015 / 3:25 AM / 3 years ago

China's Huawei Technologies says 2014 revenue likely rose 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s 2014 revenue was likely 287 billion yuan ($46.29 billion) to 289 billion yuan, an increase of roughly 20 percent from a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday in its unaudited results.

Operating profit last year likely reached 33.9 billion yuan to 34.3 billion yuan, up 17 percent from 2013, Huawei said. Operating profit margin was likely flat at 12 percent.

China’s leading communication technology company has been challenging Sweden’s Ericsson for the top spot in the global telecommunications equipment market while undergoing a multi-year transition to expand into consumer devices and enterprise computing. ($1 = 6.2005 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Gerry Shih)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.