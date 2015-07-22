FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Huawei says smartphone shipments jumped 39 pct in first half
July 22, 2015 / 1:26 AM / 2 years ago

Huawei says smartphone shipments jumped 39 pct in first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 22 (Reuters) - China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the world’s fourth-biggest smartphone manufacturer, on Wednesday said it shipped 48.2 million smartphones globally in the first half of 2015, a 39 percent rise from a year before.

Shenzhen-based Huawei, which competes with Chinese smartphone makers Lenovo Group Ltd and ZTE Corp , recorded a 69 percent increase in its consumer business group revenue to $9.09 billion thanks to strong sales from high-end smartphone models, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

