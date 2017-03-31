FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
China's Huawei posts flat 2016 profit, revenue growth slows
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
March 31, 2017 / 3:01 AM / 5 months ago

China's Huawei posts flat 2016 profit, revenue growth slows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 31 (Reuters) - Chinese telecom equipment and smartphone maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd said on Friday that net profit edged up just 0.4 percent last year, its slowest annual growth since 2011.

Huawei, the world's No. 3 smartphone maker behind Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, said net profit rose to 37.1 billion yuan ($5.3 billion)

Global revenue climbed 32 percent to 521.6 billion yuan, slightly slower than 35 percent growth a year earlier.

Revenue from its consumer business group rose 44 percent to 179.8 billion yuan ($25.9 billion), lagging the company's own forecast of $30 billion made a year ago. It shipped 139 million phones last year.

Revenue from its carrier business rose 24 percent to 290.6 billion yuan. (Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Edwina Gibbs)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.