8 months ago
China's Huawei sees 32 pct jump in 2016 revenue
December 30, 2016 / 1:39 AM / 8 months ago

China's Huawei sees 32 pct jump in 2016 revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , one of the world's largest telecom equipment makers, said on Friday it expects to record a 32 percent jump in revenue for 2016, thanks to a strong performance across its business platforms.

The Shenzhen-based company, which competes with Sweden's Ericsson for the top spot in the global market for telecoms equipment, forecasts revenue will reach 520 billion yuan ($74.8 billion), said Eric Xu, Huawei rotating chief executive. ($1 = 6.9535 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

