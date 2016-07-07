FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 7, 2016 / 3:46 AM / a year ago

Huawei filed new patent suit against Samsung Electronics -China court

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG/SEOUL, July 7 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has filed another patent lawsuit against smartphone rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd in China, adding to the legal battle between the two Asian electronics giants.

Quanzhou intermediate people's court spokesman Wang Zhiwei told Reuters the court accepted the case recently but did not provide further details, including what infringements Huawei is claiming in the lawsuit and when the suit was filed.

In May Huawei said it sued Samsung in the United States and China, seeking compensation for what the Chinese firm said was unlicensed use of fourth-generation cellular communications technology, operating systems and user interface software in Samsung phones.

That marked a reversal of roles in China, as phone makers there have often been on the receiving end of such lawsuits. Last year Xiaomi Inc was forced to briefly halt sales of handsets in India after a patent infringement complaint from telecom equipment maker Ericsson.

A Samsung spokeswoman said the South Korean company will "thoroughly review the complaint" and take appropriate action to defend its interests. Huawei could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Se Young Lee in SEOUL and Lindsy Long in HONG KONG; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
