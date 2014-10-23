FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Huawei says Q3 smartphone shipments jump 26 pct
October 23, 2014

Huawei says Q3 smartphone shipments jump 26 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 23 (Reuters) - China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd said third-quarter smartphone shipments jumped 26 percent on year with a doubling of shipments in the high-margin premium market dominated by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc.

Shenzhen-based Huawei shipped 16.8 million smartphones globally in the quarter ended Sept. 30, according to company data. About a quarter of those shipments were mid- to high-end models, more than twice as many as the same period last year. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
