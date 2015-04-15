FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Huawei ships 17.5 mln smartphones globally in Q1, up 28 pct y/y
#Consumer Electronics
April 15, 2015 / 4:00 PM / 2 years ago

China's Huawei ships 17.5 mln smartphones globally in Q1, up 28 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 16 (Reuters) - China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd said smartphone shipments rose 28 percent in the first quarter, helped by demand for higher-margin models aimed at a premium market dominated by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc.

The Shenzhen-based company said it shipped 17.5 million smartphones globally over January-March. Of that, about 34 percent were mid- to high-end models, compared with 5 percent in the same period a year earlier.

Huawei aims to ship 100 million smartphones globally in 2015. Shipments last year reached 75 million versus a target of 80 million. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

