Huawei says U.S. probe unlikely to affect other overseas business

HANGZHOU, China, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the world’s No.2 telecom equipment maker, said on Wednesday a probe by a U.S. Congress committee over security issues is unlikely to affect its businesses in other overseas markets.

Earlier this month, a U.S. Congress committee issued a report urging U.S. companies to stop doing business with Huawei and ZTE Corp , the world’s No.2 and No.5 telecom equipment vendors respectively, on security concerns.

The move has prompted Canada and Britain to also look into similar issues, sparking some concerns that it could affect Huawei’s business in other markets.

“No, I don’t think there will be an impact,” Huawei’s Senior Vice President Zhang Chunxiang told Reuters, responding to a question on whether its other overseas business would be hit as a result.

Zhang, who spoke on the sidelines of a business event in China’s eastern city of Hangzhou, said both sides were still talking and that the U.S. investigation was a sign of trade protectionism.