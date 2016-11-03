FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Deutsche Bank gets watchdog's nod for sale of stake in China's Hua Xia
#Financials
November 3, 2016 / 9:16 AM / 10 months ago

Deutsche Bank gets watchdog's nod for sale of stake in China's Hua Xia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has received regulatory approval for the sale of its 20 percent stake in Chinese peer Hua Xia to PICC Property and Casualty, it said on Thursday.

Deutsche Bank had said in the past that it was selling the stake for 3.2 to 3.7 billion euros ($3.6-4.1 billion), depending on exchange rates. The divestment frees up capital and boosts Deutsche Bank's capital ratio by 50 basis points.

The sale of the Hua Xia stake, in which Deutsche Bank invested in 2006, was agreed in December 2015, but it took longer than expected to obtain clearance from the China Banking Regulatory Commission.

$1 = 0.9010 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
