China's Huaxia Dairy gets $106 mln from GIC, Olympus consortium
#Financials
July 2, 2014 / 5:10 AM / 3 years ago

China's Huaxia Dairy gets $106 mln from GIC, Olympus consortium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 2 (Reuters) - China’s Huaxia Dairy Farm Ltd said on Wednesday it has received $106 million in investment capital from a consortium led by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and private equity firm Olympus Capital, to expand its farming operations and retail dairy business.

Huaxia, which operates three dairy farms in Sanhe outside Beijing, is building a fourth farm in Xinghua, Jiangsu, to meet growing demand for high-quality raw milk.

GIC is investing $70 million, Olympus Capital is investing $30 million, and other shareholders including Grand River Capital are investing $6 million, Huaxia said.

Olympus Capital has now invested a total of $108 million in the company and is its largest shareholder.

Huaxia Dairy was established in 2004, and has more than 13,500 cows at its three Sanhe farms. It sells products under the Wondermilk brand.

Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
