FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Hua Yang to raise $76 mln with Islamic bonds
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 29, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's Hua Yang to raise $76 mln with Islamic bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s property development firm Hua Yang Bhd said on Tuesday it has won approval from the country’s securities commission to raise up to 250 million Malaysian ringgit ($76.57 million) with an Islamic bond programme.

The bonds or sukuk will be sold to Public Bank Bhd and funds will go towards purchasing land for development or existing properties, Hua Yang said in an announcement to the stock exchange. Public Investment Bank Bhd is advising the deal. ($1 = 3.2650 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.