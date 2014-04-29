Malaysia's Hua Yang to raise $76 mln with Islamic bonds

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s property development firm Hua Yang Bhd said on Tuesday it has won approval from the country’s securities commission to raise up to 250 million Malaysian ringgit ($76.57 million) with an Islamic bond programme.

The bonds or sukuk will be sold to Public Bank Bhd and funds will go towards purchasing land for development or existing properties, Hua Yang said in an announcement to the stock exchange. Public Investment Bank Bhd is advising the deal. ($1 = 3.2650 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah, editing by William Hardy)